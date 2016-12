Gary M. Parker

Gary M. Parker, 74 – late of Malden. Died on December 15, 2016.

Husband of Reisa (Eckman) Parker. Father of Denise and her husband John Moore, Jr., Andrea and her husband Jim DeLaney and Stuart Parker. Grandfather of J.D. Moore, Riley Moore and Jimmy DeLaney. Brother of the late Nancy Parker. (Goldman)