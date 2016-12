Norman Alpert

Norman Alpert, 77 – late of Andover. Died on December 16, 2016.

Husband of Patricia (Townsend). Father of Rachael Lemieux and Kristen Alpert. Brother of the late Dorothy Corwin, Sybil Goodman and Martin Alpert. Son of the late Harry and Minnie Alpert. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. (Goldman)