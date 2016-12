Saundra (Gilman) Swartz

Saundra (Gilman) Swartz, 76 – formerly of Medford. Died on December 10, 2016.

Wife of the late Lester Swartz. Mother of Jodi and her husband James Van Bibber, and Lori and her husband Jay Zola. Grandmother of Andrew Zola, Michael Van Bibber and Hannah Van Bibber. Sister of Phyllis Seltser. (Goldman)