Toby DiPietro

Toby DiPietro, 75 – late of Peabody, formerly of Revere. Entered into rest on December 15, 2016.

Beloved wife of the late Andrew DiPietro. Devoted mother of Stacy Margossian and her husband Marc of Peabody and Amanda DiPietro and her husband Jim Kukas of Peabody. Loving grandmother of Jason, Rachael, Emma, Jack and Kate. Cherished sister of Nancy Albaneze of Calif. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)