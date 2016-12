Morton Grossman

Morton Grossman, 94, a Swampscott resident since 1955, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2016 with his beloved wife of 63 years, Harriet, and his son Adam, by his side.

He is also survived by his daughter, Ellen Harris and her husband Thomas, his daughter Deborah Krasnow and her husband Todd, and grandchildren Elisha Harris, Matthew Harris and his wife Claire, and Rachel, Charles and Eric Krasnow.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 23, at 12:30PM at Temple Sinai Memorial Park, Buxton Rd., Danvers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation (JordanHarrisFoundation.org). Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.