Editorial: Much Ado

The head of Com­bined Jewish Phil­anthropies, Barry Shrage, was recently in the news regarding his compensation. The 69 year old non-profit president and CEO makes a tidy sum for his labors – about $345,000 a year. But some were unhappy when it was revealed recently in the Forward, then repeated elsewhere, that Shrage had received a one-time payment of $1.3 million two years ago that had previously gone unnoticed.

In a recent conversation with the Journal, the chair of CJP’s board – Neil Wallack – explained the nature of Shrage’s compensation and how the additional payment came about:

“As we on the board started to think about Barry’s ultimate retirement, obviously not imminent, as this was a payment made back in December of 2014, we were just looking ahead as boards should do, we did an analysis of how he’s been compensated over the past 10 years and making sure that as he went into retirement that he was fairly compensated for his work – that he was positioned properly when he ultimately does choose to retire. In doing so, we found that he had been consistently compensated under the median for executives that work in his peer group.”

Ok, that seems simple enough – the board liked the job Shrage was doing and knew he was being paid below average so it set out to change that. “The review was done not at his urging, I want to be clear on that,” added Wallack. Then the board had its analysis reviewed, and ultimately confirmed, by PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Both reviews found that “just during the prior ten years, Shrage had been under-compensated to this figure that we arrived at, roughly $1.3 million. And that number, that adjustment, was still only enough to bring him within the median range of the comparable executives of other not for profit organizations.”

From what Wallack had to say, it seems clear that the CJP board loves Shrage and wanted to see him better paid. “One of the things you should be aware of is the great growth of the organizations over the last 30 years,” explained Wallack. “The organization has raised and invested back into the community and overseas over a billion dollars of resources, it’s really an incredible thing. So there are a few ways to look at the scope and scale of the organization that he has overseen over the past three decades.”

Why was Shrage being paid below average? “Barry has consistently urged us to keep his salary below the median range. It is completely the opposite of the implication, it was done at our discretion and not at all at Barry’s urging.”

But why would Shrage want to receive below average pay? “He is a humble guy. To me, that’s just the way Barry is.”

Were Shrage being overpaid, the board would be the first filter he would have to get past. Second in line would be the thousands of donors who keep CJP adequately funded. The board’s action reflects an obvious reality; that Shrage has gained the confidence of both groups. We can see why.

The Journal receives funding, along with many other Greater Boston Jewish organizations, as well as advertising, from CJP. As such, we have an opportunity to see Shrage in action, to meet with him, to talk about goals, to break bread. We have wondered on our own and among ourselves what happens next, when Barry does retire, where does CJP turn to find a leader with a similar range of skills and talents?

In the end, we see a hard working man who does his job in such a unique way – a blend of sophisticated CEO and old-fashioned Irish politician. We believe that his departure, whenever that occurs, will represent a difficult moment of transition for the organization, one that will require a new type of leader, confident and creative enough to possess the ability to reinvent how the job is done. The desire of the board to gush over Barry Shrage, while they still have the chance, is well understood.