Letter to the Editor: Filling the Information Gaps

The significant decline of main stream newspapers was further exaggerated by their denunciation of the now elected President Donald Trump. The New York Times, no longer the paper of record, is giving up eight floors of excess space in its home building. The public is reaching for its internet news as the first choice for information. As the newspapers have hired many millennials and let its older reporters and fact checkers go and the internet doesn’t provide historical information of quality beyond five years, our information sources are subject to easy false news.

Now as a weekly paper, one could invite its readership to submit the names of articles from newspapers and magazines of interest with a brief note about the article and how to find the article on the internet. The Jewish Journal would pick articles appealing to older, middle age and school age individuals.

Today the Jewish Journal has long lists of cultural activities in the North Shore Area. I would suggest you can add to that list area University and college public lectures as well as local library lecture series, usually covering fiction and nonfiction books. You would stress that the interest starts with subjects pertaining to Jewish issues and then subjects pertaining to the United States, domestically and internationally. Hopefully your readership will also submit articles of interest that will also provide factual efforts that would explain some of the problems of interest to the Jewish Community.

Leonard Friedman, MD, Middleton