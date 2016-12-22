Letter to the Editor: Playing By the Rules

Re: your December 15th editorial, ‘The Electoral College’.

When you are in a contest, you must play according to the agreed upon rules. If you play duplicate bridge, you don’t bid or play the same way that you would if you were playing rubber bridge. In this regard, the results of another contest are instructive.

In 1960, the Pittsburgh Pirates played a World Series against the New York Yankees. The results for the the seven games are as follows:

Game 1: Pittsburgh 6, Yankees 4

Game 2: Pittsburgh 3, Yankees 16

Game 3: Pittsburgh 0, Yankees 10

Game 4: Pittsburgh 3, Yankees 2

Game 5: Pittsburgh 5, Yankees 2

Game 6: Pittsburgh 0, Yankees 12

Game 7: Pittsburgh 10, Yankees 9

Total runs: Pittsburgh 27, Yankees 55

Total games: Pittsburgh 4, Yankees 3

World Series winner: Pitts­burgh, despite the fact that the Yankees outscored them by better than 2 to 1, because the rules gave the series to the team who won the most games, not the team that scored the most runs.

Donald Trump won 30 states that gave him 306 electoral votes. Hillary Clinton won 20 states (plus the District of Columbia) that gave her 232 electoral votes. Under the rules, Mr. Trump won even though Mrs. Clinton got more than 2.5 million popular votes more that Mr. Trump.

Any more questions about the Electoral College?

Edward Friedman, Marblehead