Letter to the Editor: Who Turned on the Light?

Those of us who grew up in tenement buildings in crowded neighborhoods of a big city can appreciate the veracity of the cartoon on the editorial page of the December 15 issue of the Jewish Journal. The cartoon depicts cockroaches, labeled collectively as “antisemitism,” revealed scurrying around when the light is turned on. By having a neutral, unnamed hand turning the light switch labeled “Election 16,” the allusion is that anti-Semitism was unleashed by the election of 2016 itself, without casting blame on any candidate in particular,

But, why so coy? In classic political cartoon style, the hand responsible for unleashing the antisemitism (as well as islamophobia and anti-immigrant sentiments) should have been labeled as that of Donald Trump, the hate-monger and foul-mouthed buffoon who somehow conned 60 million Americans into voting for him.

Stan Fleischman, Newton Highlands