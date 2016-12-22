Service of Repentance and Restoration

Pastor James Bixby

Special to the Journal

We at Clifton Lutheran Church look forward to an extraordinary event celebrating the 500 year anniversary of our founder’s bold proclamation launching the reformation. Instead of looking solely inward, our hope is to attend in this year to the many ecumenical and historical partnerships that inform our identity, past and future. Because of our deep and sometimes troubled ties with the Jewish faith we thought that a great first guest would be Rabbi David Meyer.

Rabbi Meyer at Temple Emanu-El was one of the first ministers in Marblehead to reach out when I arrived here a year ago. He has constantly impressed me with his wisdom, collegiality and warmth. It’s difficult moving to a new place, difficult starting your first ministry, and particularly in an increasingly modernist and secularist culture, it is difficult proclaiming faith of any kind.

When I first arrived in Marblehead to begin my ministry, I felt daunted. The scope, need, obstacles and difficulties all conspired to create the impression that success and failure in my work here was a razor thin affair. The collegiality of Rabbi Meyer was helpful, and hearing a success story from him in the place of Temple Emanu-El was a ray of hope. Still, I’m not sure if I’ve ever shaken loose that feeling of awe, nor have I really any desire to do so. I think instead that humility might be the best policy with which I approach the work God has called our congregation to do.

Part of what I have come to see with humility is the interconnection of the forces that perpetuate sin within our midst. Rabbi Meyer and I are in broad agreement about the nature of sin, and also of repentance. But the Lutheran Church body to which I belong has begun a fruitful (if sobering) dialogue about the intergenerational, interconnected, interwoven and lopsided nature of what many Lutheran pastors far from the time of Martin Luther 500 years ago now call “systemic sin.” Systemic sin explains why the actions of a person today may come to bring pain to a person much later. It explains why my seemingly innocent act might be part of a larger wrong. And it goes far in explaining why individual repentance seems insufficient in healing a world with such complex wrongs.

In the book of Exodus chapter 20 we hear for the first time the giving of the ten commandments, and shortly after the giving of the second (or first depending on your counting) in verse five God proclaims: “for I the Lord your God am a jealous God, punishing children for the iniquity of parents, to the third and the fourth generation of those who reject me…” (NRSV translation). This will not be the only time that such a thought is expressed in scripture, and because of its scandal it is oft ignored. I do not know if it is prescriptive, intending to encourage or exhort, but I do know that it is most definitely descriptive, explaining the reality of sin.

For example, I think of the many studies about the generational effects children of the Shoah started by Helen Epstein and whose work has carried over into studying other past historical traumas to historically marginalized communities. Generations later, PTSD can be found in the children of survivors of these horrors. Lutherans cannot repent and fix what has been done anymore than white people can overnight fix the legacy of American slavery and Jim Crow. And nor can Rabbi Meyer in his visit speak for or offer forgiveness for any more than from one faithful person to another.

Our conviction from these realities forces us as Lutherans to confront the notion that we can ever make any restitution for our sins, or for the sins of anyone else. Instead we are sent back to God, to God’s chesed- persistent loving kindness, and to the immense power of God alone that God might heal our complex, fractured world. The forgiveness, repentance, and restoration we seek in community together on January 29 will neither begin nor end on that date in its entirety, nor has the repudiation of Luther’s anti-semitic writings ended with the Lutheran church’s vote to do so. Instead, our repentance shall be to commit ourselves to God’s work in making new and whole again a hurt and fractured world- work that will involve all God’s faithful. To that end I look forward to Rabbi Meyer’s participation and leadership and to a fruitful celebration of our future together.

James Bixby is Pastor at the Clifton Lutheran Church in Marblehead. He writes in response to a piece by Rabbi David Meyer in our December 8 edition. At 10:00 a.m. on January 29 the church will have a ceremony of Repentance and Restoration. All are welcome to attend.