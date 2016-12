Jacob Sigal

Jacob Sigal, 91 – late of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Malden and Chelsea. Died on December 24, 2016.

Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Mizner) Sigal. Devoted father of Nancy and Marcia. Loving brother of Samuel. Dear brother-in-law of Dr. Sidney and Rita Mizner, Murray and Bertha Rubin, Milton and Kathy Mizner, and Dr. Melvin and Sylvia Mizner. (Goldman)