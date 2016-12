Lorraine (Stover) Fine

Lorraine (Stover) Fine, 89 – late of Lynnfield, formerly of Medford, Malden and Delray Beach, Fla. Died on December 19, 2016.

Wife of the late Abraham B. Fine. Mother of Tanis Kahn and Michelle Fishlin. Grandmother of Janelle Kahn, Blakely Fishlin and Nathalie Fishlin. Sister of Helen Spind-Rubin, the late Rae Brenner, Bette Klein, Selma Satter and Milton Stover. (Goldman)