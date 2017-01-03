Allan Clebnik

Allan Clebnik, late of Brookline, died peacefully with his family by his side on December 27, 2016.

Beloved husband of Rosalie (Insoft) Clebnik. Son of the late Julia and Isadore Clebnik. Father of Marcy Kornreich and her husband Ken, and Michael Clebnik and his wife Robin. Adored grandfather of Rachel, Kayla and Ari Kornreich, Hari Nef and Sabrina Clebnik. Brother of the late Jack Clebnik and devoted brother-in-law to Florence Berkowitz, Sheila Weinstein, and Phyllis Peskin and her husband Stuart. Uncle of Marty and Phyllis Clebnik and their son Brian. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Born in Lynn, Allan was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School and Franklin Institute. Formerly superintendent of the fire and police signal system and electrical inspector for the Town of Brookline, he was a U.S. Navy veteran who lived in Brookline for more than 63 years.

Allan was a licensed master and journeyman electrician and founder and president of ARC Electric and ARC Alarm Systems. He served as president of both the Boston chapter and the state-wide chapter of the Massachusetts Electrical Contractors Association and a director of the Massachusetts Security Contractors Association. Allan devoted many years as a MECA and MBFAA teacher and exam proctor, and is widely credited with the passage of several pieces of state legislation. Allan was known as the father of the Security Contractors Licensing legislation and was recognized at the State House for his efforts in crafting the bill that was passed into law in 1992. That legislation put in place important public safety standards by mandating security, fire and access control companies and their installation employees to be licensed.

Allan was a member of Temple Emeth in Brookline for many years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner, an avid reader, a dedicated Red Sox fan, a passionate vegetable gardener and sometimes an unlucky but always persistent fisherman and golfer.

Funeral services were held on January 2, 2017. To show support for his beloved Red Sox, gifts may be made to the Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber Institute in memory of Allan Clebnik at Dana-Farber Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift, or a charity of one’s choice. For online condolences, visit www.stanetsky.com.