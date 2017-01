Burton Goldstein

Burton Goldstein, 92 – late of Windermere, Fla., formerly of Delray Beach, Fla., Medford and Malden. Died on December 27, 2016.

Husband of the late Gertrude (Goldstein) Goldstein. Father of Dr. Larry and his wife Lee (DeLia) Goldstein. Grandfather of Morgan and Mallory Goldstein. Brother of the late Edward Goldstein. (Goldman)