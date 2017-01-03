Debra M. (Goldstein) Cligstein

Debra M. (Goldstein) Cligstein, late of Swampscott, formerly of Chelsea, died on December 30, 2016, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington surrounded by her family. She was 84.

Born in Chelsea, Debra was the daughter of the late Morris and Etta Goldstein. She was a graduate of Chelsea High School and continued her education at Mary Brooks College.

She worked as a legal and medical secretary. Debra was a life member of Hadassah Peabody, and a member of Congregation Sons of Israel of Peabody. She was a longtime resident of Swampscott. She enjoyed knitting and loved being around her family and friends.

Debra was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Hyman David Cligstein. She is survived by her daughter Marci Casaletto and her husband Joseph of Middleton, and her granddaughter Marisa Zelfond and her husband Philip of Wakefield.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea. Interment followed at Beth Israel Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Debra’s memory may be made to Hadassah Peabody Chapter 2, Donna St., Peabody, MA 01960. For an online guestbook, visit www.torffuneralservice.com.