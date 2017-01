Louis Sanders

Louis Sanders, 98 – late of North Reading, formerly of Andover. Died on December 24, 2016.

Husband of the late Ruth (Bauer) Sanders. Father of Shelley and her husband Thomas Diffily and the late Howard Sanders. Grandfather of Jared Diffily, Eric Diffily and Jessica Sanders. Great-grandfather of Leighton and Lucas. Brother of the late Paul Sanders, Carl Sanders, Max Sanders and Sally Master. (Goldman)