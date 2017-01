Rita M. (Seeche) Freedman

Rita M. (Seeche) Freedman, 92 – late of Revere, formerly of Lawrence, Methuen and Gilford, N.H. Died on December 26, 2016.

Wife of the late Dr. Sanford T. Freedman. Mother of Jeffrey Freedman, Randy Freedman and Marce Weissman. Sister of A. Leonard Seeche and the late Sherman Seeche. Grandmother of Shawn and Sara Weissman, Michelle Weissman and Sandy Freedman. Great-grandmother of Mikalah and Logan Weissman. (Goldman)