Carol D. King

Carol D. King, age 64, passed away on December 28, 2016 in Salem of a heart attack. She was buried on December 30 in the Montefiore Cemetery in Everett. Rabbi David Cohen-Henriquez from Temple Sinai presided.

Carol was born in Salem and lived on the North Shore for most of her life, residing in Salem, Lynn, Swampscott and Peabody. She was proud of the fact that she was the only child in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree, graduating from Salem State College in 1974 cum laude with a BS in Social Service.

She had the ability to accept people for who they were, not what they were.

From 1978 to 1993, she worked as a Medicaid Intake Social Worker for the Welfare Department in Salem and then in Beverly until her daughter Hannah was born. In 1996, Carol went back to work helping people with special needs and mental health disorders until her death.

She loved travel, especially Aruba and her trip to Israel for its 36th anniversary in 1984.

She was a former board member of Temple Sinai in Marblehead.

Carol loved animals and always had dogs and/or cats in her life.

She leaves her loving daughter Hannah Leah King of Swampscott and Marblehead, an older sister in Salem, and nephews Brandon and Brent Fernald and their families, and many friends and patients.