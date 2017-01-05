Rosalyn D. Weiss

Rosalyn D. Weiss, 84 – late of Salem, formerly of Swampscott and Revere. Died on January 5, 2017.

Beloved wife and best friend of 66 years to Harold Weiss. Devoted mother of Bonnie Weiss of Salem. Loving sister of Morton (Renee) Tapper of Fla., Alan (Marilyn) Tapper of Springfield, Jerry (Linda) Tapper of Swampscott, the late Frederick Tapper and sister-in-law of Estelle Tapper of West Concord. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, on Sunday, January 8, at 10:00AM. Interment will be held at Ahabot Shalom Cemetery in Danvers. A memorial observance will be held following the interment on Sunday at The Freedom Hollow Clubhouse and will continue at her late residence on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosalyn’s name may be made to The Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beach St., Watertown, MA 02472.