Betty (Raskin) Freedman

Betty (Raskin) Freedman, 93 – late of Lynn, formerly of Chelsea. Entered into rest on January 6, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late Edward Freedman and the late Leo Shray. Devoted mother of Laura Slater of Rhode Island, Paula Shray of Lynn, and Miriam Shray of New York. Loving sister of Milton Raskin, Robert Raskin, Lawrence Raskin and Rochelle Most. Dear grandmother of Adam Slater and Lianna Slater. Great-grandmother of Hannah and Sienna.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s name may be made to Shore View House, 1 Atlantic Terr., Lynn, MA 01902, or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., B102, Danvers, MA 01923. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)