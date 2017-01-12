Editorial: Streep Versus Trump

How should we feel about the attack on the president-elect made by Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes this week? Melanie Phillips, who writes for the Times of London, offered an intriguing analysis.

Meryl Streep is a very great screen actor. That is all President-elect Trump needed to say in response to her extremely disobliging remarks about him at the Golden Globes.

Yup. Simple as that. But that’s not the way Trump rolls. Phillips continued:

Such public magnanimity would have made her look sour, mean and diminished by comparison. It would have been the smart thing for him to do. Instead he got down in the gutter, calling her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.” Which she certainly is not.

Phillips went on to question Streep’s premise.

Her heart had been broken, she said, by the footage of Mr. Trump allegedly imitating and mocking a disabled reporter.

If he did do so, this would indeed be appalling. But did he? Video suggests that he has used the gestures in question on many other occasions against able-bodied people.

A YouTube search of the name Serge Kovaleski does reveal a long series of links that seems to dispute the conclusion that Trump was mimicking the disabled reporter. The president-elect has, on several occasions in reference to other people, used the same impression of a verklempt individual waving their arms in confusion. He has done this while discussing public figures without disabilities, such as Ted Cruz and Donna Brazille. So it’s tough to accuse him of mocking Kovaleski’s disability as opposed to mocking Kovaleski.

In addition, one can watch videos of Kovaleski speaking and be surprised that the assumption that his disability causes him to wave his arms spastically is visibly false. Indeed, his arms are apparently immobilized by his affliction, known as arthrogryposis, rather than mobilized to the point of being uncontrollable.

“That aside,” continued Phillips:

…It was the staggering hypocrisy and absence of self-awareness in her remarks that made the jaw drop. For she said:

‘Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.’

Others have pointed out that Hollywood’s stock-in-trade is violence and disrespect – not to mention the 2003 Oscars, when Ms. Streep gave director Roman Polanski a standing ovation despite his record of sexual offences against a 13-year-old girl.

Why isn’t Streep vilified, wonders Phillips, for her support of a director who left the United States to escape prosecution for charges that are widely believed to be true?

But far from being vilified, Hollywood actors like (Streep) continue to be the pampered elite raking in millions of dollars from their legions of devoted fans. By contrast, since the presidential election it is Trump’s supporters who have been subjected to persistent bullying and violence. They have been beaten up, harassed and subjected to death threats.

In the end, Phillips points out an alternative explanation for why Streep’s heart is broken.

Until now, Hollywood has assumed that it is all-powerful and so its view of the world cannot possibly be challenged. The people will fall meekly into line with the undeviating cultural orthodoxy with which it so powerfully bombards them.

On November 8 that belief went belly-up. The people rose up in revolt against that establishment and voted in a man who stands for everything it is not.

That is the real reason why Meryl Streep’s heart is broken. Because her self-indulgent, heartless, hypocritical fantasy-world has now been rejected by the very people whom she and those like her took so dismissively for granted for so long.

On the one hand, it is exciting to see free speech in action, to see those of opposing views stand up and voice their opposition to power without concern for political repercussions. This is a uniquely American export that sets a powerful example for the world. Alternatively, one can be concerned that even the most sophisticated of observers, such as Streep, who are granted the gift of a powerful forum with international impact, allow their need for something to be true to overwhelm what the evidence suggests.