Letter to the Editor: Dismay Over UN Resolution

I’d like to express my disappointment over the refusal of the US to veto the recent UN Security Council Resolution 2334 regarding Israeli settlements.

This resolution included words that Israel’s actions “constitute a flagrant violation under international law.”

My goodness! Is this really the way the present Democratic Administration wants to leave its legacy by not shielding its best Mideast ally from biased, one-sided resolutions that encourage BDS and other anti-Israel groups in America to foment their efforts to prevent Israeli trade of products between countries, as well as inhibiting scientists, educators and other Israeli professionals from freely speaking at national and international conferences.

Where are the UN resolutions condemning “flagrant violations under international law” regarding the Syrian government’s killings of innocent civilians? or the stoning to death of women accused of adultery in Iran? or the censorship and imprisonment of journalists and others in Turkey for thinking and writing freely against the Turkish government?

I do hope our US senators and congress people from Massachusetts speak up and condemn the action the Obama Administration has demonstrated against our best ally in the Middle East, Israel.

Edward Sloan, North Andover