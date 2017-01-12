Letter to the Editor: Irritated by Ehrlich

I was quite dismayed on reading Representative Lori Ehrlich’s impressions after completing her first trip to Israel (Jewish Journal, December 22). It is quite puzzling to me that on a first trip she did not mention the miraculous wonder of Israel and what it has achieved in its short life despite threats to her very existence from day one. Instead she inexplicably focused almost entirely on the plight of the Palestinians and their self induced living conditions.

How much more enlightening it would have been if she mentioned the real reasons for their miserable state of affairs. There would be no need for a security wall or checkpoints if the Palestinians would cease teaching their children to hate and kill Jews. Prior to the second intifada when suicide bombers could simply walk into Israel from their communities and blow themselves up, there was no need for a security barrier along the West Bank.

And who is to blame for water shortages? A joint water committee was established under the 1993 Oslo accords so that Palestinian leadership would work in conjunction with the Israeli Water Authority. Because the Palestinians have refused to sit down with the Israeli Water Authority, the committee has not met in over five years and thus the inadequate infrastructure could not be upgraded. Palestinian water theft has made the situation worse with over five million cubic meters of water stolen annually in the West Bank!

The headline on the front page of the Journal mentioned a better understanding. What is that understanding and what impression did Ms. Ehrlich help to convey to the other legislators on their visit to Israel?

Did she reinforce negative views of Israel? The interview failed to even address that question.

I would have hoped that Ehrlich would have left Israel understanding why the Palestinians live the way they do! She does not explore the reasons for this. Instead, we are left with the impression that the fault for their miserable lives rests solely on Israel. Why didn’t she mention the deplorable Palestinian leadership responsible for these living conditions and how their refusal to recognize Israel as a Jewish State only perpetuates the status quo?

Had she dug a little deeper, she’d have learned the cold hard facts and (hopefully) reached a different conclusion!

Carol Denbo , Swampscott