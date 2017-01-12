Letter to the Editor: Move it to Jerusalem

Yes, move the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

The move can be justified on so many levels starting with King David establishing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and continuing with thousands of years of Jewish life connected to that city. Further, the embassy would be built in undisputed Israeli territory in west Jerusalem giving the embassy added legitimacy, – if more is needed. Added to this, a US Embassy located in Jerusalem has been part of US policy since 1995 when Congress passed a bill calling for the Jerusalem location. But in the inscrutable way of international politics, every president since 1995 has issued waivers that put off the move.

Why the waivers? Reasons given are that the move would upset the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and anger the Arab world. It is highly improbable that the embassy move would interfere with peace negotiations that have gone nowhere after years of pointless speeches and inconclusive meetings. As far as angering Arabs, the move would interject an element that conflict-resolution experts call a “burning-bridges” tactic. This tactic would indicate that delay is no longer acceptable to one party and gives notice to the other party to either move toward resolution or be left behind. Arab anger is no substitute for legitimate peace negotiations.

Locating the US Embassy in Jerusalem would signal the Arab world that change is coming and if they refuse to be part of it, they will be left out of it.

Herbert Belkin, Swampscott