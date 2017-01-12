Letter to the Editor: Shrage Rage

Regarding the Journal’s bland assent to the mega-bonus for CJP’s exec director Barry Shrage (Jewish Journal, December 22): well, the editor fell for the CJP “explanation” hook, line and sinker.

These are hard times for a lot of folks jobwise; but you obviously were blind to that fact and oblivious to the ill will this mega-bonus to a Jewish fat cat will generate among a lot of people. (After I read about this in the Jewish Advocate, CJP happened to call me and ask for a donation; yeah, right. I ungraciously hung up.)

Barry makes big bucks, gets a ton of perks, even if his salary is in the so-called medium range of executive salaries for Jewish machers. Granted, fat tuchis Abe Foxman made half a mil with the (worthless) ADL, so maybe Barry feels “deprived.”

Whatever, the Journal has shown a lack of integrity and moral fortitude in this matter by rolling over and playing dead.

Pinchas Baram, Ph.D., Brookline