Letter to the Editor: Supporting Trump a Legitimate Position

The following is written to all of those who have equated Judaism with liberalism and the Democratic Party during the recent election cycle. By way of example, a letter writer in the previous issue stated in her opening sentence, “I am an American Jew of Ashkenazi descent and am a proud Democrat.” As a “staunch” independent, I am gravely concerned about this attitude and the naiveté at best and the ignorance at worst that it represents and the resulting harm that it will cause to American support of Israel. Most troubling to me is the absolute lack of understanding and open-mindedness stated time and time again in opinion pieces about why Hillary Clinton lost the election, as well as the total capacity to ignore factual evidence.

As “proud Democrats,” is 75% of American Jewry supportive of the following facts?

• Obama’s abstention, and therefore implicit permission, of the vote for the passage of UNSC Resolution 2334.

• Kerry’s 70-minute defense of the vote by positing that settlements are the causal factor for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

• The nomination of former Nation of Islam member and consistent Israel non-supporter Keith Ellison to head the DNC.

• The use of State Department funds to try to influence the Israeli election.

• Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s unabashed collusion in “giving” Hillary Clinton the nomination over Bernie Sanders during her tenure as DNC chair, as well as the leaked emails detailing the potential use of anti-Semitism to defeat Bernie.

• Hillary and Bill Clinton’s rags to riches story after leaving the White House.

• The total fiasco that is the Clinton Foundation.

• Huma Abedin and her familial ties to radical Islam (well documented).

• The BDS movement that is growing on liberal college campuses throughout our country and the anti-Semitism that it is fostering.

• Black Lives Matter’s endorsement of the BDS movement and its characterization of Israel as an apartheid state.

As an American Jew, I have a very large problem with all of the above. To suggest, as it has been opined numerous times, that I voted for Donald Trump because I couldn’t bring myself to vote for a female candidate is patently false. To also suggest that Hillary Clinton was a perfect candidate and deserving of the presidency is an absurd argument. Experience does not make one deserving, success does. Would you make a football player a starting receiver in the coming season even if he’s dropped every pass thrown to him in the previous 8 seasons? Here’s a quick look at Hillary “successes:”

• She accomplished nothing as first lady during her husband’s presidency, although she did have a significant failure (healthcare reform).

• Her major accomplishment during her senatorial tenure was to secure funding for New York after the 9/11 terror attacks. This is not my opinion, but that of her colleague Chuck Schumer. It is my opinion that a college intern could have proposed that bill and obtained its passage after 9/11.

• During her tenure as Secretary of State our country’s standing was significantly diminished, the world became a much more dangerous place and our allies felt betrayed.

While I may not agree with many of the things that Donald Trump stands for, I do believe that he was the better of the two worst candidates that our country has ever seen in a presidential election. Everyone supports a political candidate whose stated beliefs most mirror their own personal priorities. At a time in which anti-Semitism is is growing all over the world, and in which Jews are moving from their native countries due to a fear for their own safety, my priority as an American Jew is our support of Israel and the return to “no daylight” between the two democracies. Donald Trump certainly turned out to be the right choice for president from my perspective.

David Rosenberg, Marblehead