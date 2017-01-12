Letter to the Editor: Too Much Power at UN

As a young girl growing up in the New York City area, I was thrilled to visit the United Nations. Over the years I have become increasingly angered and disillusioned by the anti-Israel positions of the UN. The Resolution passed by the Security Council on December 23 was the final straw! With all the injustices, terrorist attacks, atrocities and genocide going on around the world, the UN and the Obama administration chose to single out Israel and vote against the one democratic ally the US has in the Middle East.

I am furious and ashamed that such a vote took place and that the US Representative to the UN, Samantha Power, chose to abstain rather than veto such a travesty of justice.

Jill Goodman, Hamilton