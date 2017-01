Saul Kanofsky

Saul Kanofsky, 86 – late of Malden. Died on January 8, 2017.

Husband of Irene (Pearlstein). Father of Joyce Pacheco and the late Beverly Gillette and her surviving husband Gary. Grandfather of Samuel Gillette. Brother of the late Sylvia Landy, Mary Slesinger and Gershon Kanofsky. (Goldman)