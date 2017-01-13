Twitter LinkedIn Facebook
Birth Announcement – Katherine Shirley Davis


Mazel Tov to Jeremy and Elizabeth Veronica Davis of Wellesley on the birth of their daughter, Katherine Shirley Davis.  Katherine arrived on December 19th at 8 lbs. and 19.5”.  She was joyfully welcomed by her brother Ethan, grandparents June and Murray Davis of Swampscott and grandfather Peter Hsu of Washington State.

