Mazel Tov to Jeremy and Elizabeth Veronica Davis of Wellesley on the birth of their daughter, Katherine Shirley Davis. Katherine arrived on December 19th at 8 lbs. and 19.5”. She was joyfully welcomed by her brother Ethan, grandparents June and Murray Davis of Swampscott and grandfather Peter Hsu of Washington State.
Birth Announcement – Katherine Shirley Davis
