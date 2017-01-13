Brotherhood at Shirat Hayam



Congregation Shirat Hayam Brotherhood volunteers, above, take a break from their work delivering meals for GLSS on Christmas day. Workers included Leo and Debbie Burke, Judy White, Howie Abrams, Margie Shapiro, David Fink, Helena Spear, Margaurita Spear, Lee and Jayne Goldman, Susan Sinrich, Sammi Sinrich, Ron Kafker, Sandy and Jeff Hirshberg, Barbara and Alan Sidman, David and Susan Kauder, Faith Kramer, Michael Kramer, Ann Segal, Richard and Dan Whitehill, David Kaufman, Naomi Dreeben, Ed Smith, Susan Wallen, Michelle Myerson, Deanna Mazina, Scott and Marlene Conroy, Devin Conroy, Max and Cheryl Sontz, Gillian Sontz, and Eli Sontz.