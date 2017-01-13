Grants Awarded to North Shore Jewish Women’s Organizations

During November, the Jewish Women’s Endowment Fund of the North Shore’s Grant Review Committee met and awarded the following Organizations a total of over $5,000.00 for submitted programs:
Temple B’nai Abraham, Sisterhood – “Sisterhood Day of Jewish Art in New York City”
Cohen Hillel Academy – “How to be a Media Savvy Girl in the 21st Century”
Temple Ner Tamid, Sisterhood – “Sisterhood trip to Truro Synagogue”
North Shore Combined Jewish Women’s Organization – “Annual Program”
Temple Sinai, Sisterhood– “Eating for Passover”
Jewish Community Center of the North Shore – “Movement for Your Jewish Soul”
For more information about the JWEF of the North Shore please call Jessie Lipson, JWEF of the North Shore Chairperson, at 781-581-3810 or email: JLipson@aol.com
