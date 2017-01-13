Grants Awarded to North Shore Jewish Women’s Organizations



During November, the Jewish Women’s Endowment Fund of the North Shore’s Grant Review Committee met and awarded the following Organizations a total of over $5,000.00 for submitted programs:

Temple B’nai Abraham, Sisterhood – “Sisterhood Day of Jewish Art in New York City”

Cohen Hillel Academy – “How to be a Media Savvy Girl in the 21st Century”

Temple Ner Tamid, Sisterhood – “Sisterhood trip to Truro Synagogue”

North Shore Combined Jewish Women’s Organization – “Annual Program”

Temple Sinai, Sisterhood– “Eating for Passover”

Jewish Community Center of the North Shore – “Movement for Your Jewish Soul”

For more information about the JWEF of the North Shore please call Jessie Lipson, JWEF of the North Shore Chairperson, at 781-581-3810 or email: JLipson@aol.com