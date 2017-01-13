Kaplowitch Appointed Managing Partner at Edelstein



Congratulations to Scott Kaplowitch of Marblehead, a CPA, who has been named Managing Partner of the firm Edelstein & Company in Boston. Scott has been with the company for over 20 years ago, advising clients on matters related to debt financing, mergers and acquisitions and capital formation, as well as international and multistate tax issues, foreign compensation and tax credits, trust and estate planning, and compliance and reporting issues. The UMass Amherst graduate is a past member of the North Shore Advisory Council to the Combined Jewish Philanthropies, serving on the Budget and Finance Committee. A member of Kernwood Country Club, he serves on the Board of Directors and is Chair of the House Committee and Assistant Treasurer.