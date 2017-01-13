Sylvia Turns 100



Five generations gathered last month as Sylvia Helen (Berkovitz) Abrams celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at her residence, the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere. Sylvia was born in the West End on Dec. 19, 1916. She grew up there and in Roxbury before marrying Harry Abrams and moving to Chelsea. They later lived in Revere.

Celebrating with Sylvia were family from Florida and Cape Cod whom she hadn’t seen in years. It was a joyous occasion for all.