Sylvia Turns 100

The family of Sylvia Abrams. Seated left is grandson, John Adams. Standing left to right are grandson, Eric Adams; daughter, Rona Medrano; great-granddaughter and husband, Mollie Adams and Adam Kackrigzy with great-great grandson, Aiden; great-great -granddaughter Mikayla; son-in-law, Leonard Medrano; and daughter, Elaine Abrams.


Five generations gathered last month as Sylvia Helen (Berkovitz) Abrams celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at her residence, the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere. Sylvia was born in the West End on Dec. 19, 1916. She grew up there and in Roxbury before marrying Harry Abrams and moving to Chelsea. They later lived in Revere.
Celebrating with Sylvia were family from Florida and Cape Cod whom she hadn’t seen in years. It was a joyous occasion for all.

