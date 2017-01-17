Roberta “Bobbi” (Kaplan) Snider

Roberta “Bobbi” (Kaplan) Snider, 84 – late of Lynnfield, formerly of Chelsea and Marblehead. Died on January 15, 2017.

Beloved wife of 42 years to the late Marshall Snider. Devoted mother of Susan McCusker and her husband Mark of Medfield, Debbi Mallett and her husband Kevin of Lynnfield, and Neal Snider, his fiancée Lynda D’Amico and her son Jason of Freeport, Maine. She is also survived by her niece Nancy Sofar and her three children Alex, Allison and Noelle.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobbi’s name may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445, or to The Harpley Oncology Nursing Fund, Lahey Clinic Office of Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)