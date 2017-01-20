Wilfred Elliott Marks

Wilfred Elliott Marks, 97 – late of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Gloucester. Passed away peacefully on January 14, 2017.

He is survived by Marjorie (Bloom) Marks, his loving wife of 68 years, his son John Marks and his wife Cheryl, and his son Scott Marks and his wife Rhonda. He is also survived by his grandchildren Eric Marks and his wife Amanda, and Jesse Marks. In addition, he is survived by his step-grandchildren Jessica Sanchez and Nate Nolet, and a great-grandson, Mateya Nolet.

Bill was predeceased by his brother Melvin Marks and his sister Dorothy (Marks) Bialer.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St., Gloucester, MA on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 12:00PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)