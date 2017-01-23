Fredric A. “Freddy” Phillips

Fredric A. “Freddy” Phillips of Swampscott entered into eternal rest on January 21, 2017. He was 75 years old.

Born and raised in Lynn, Mr. Phillips worked as a clothing manufacturer. Later, he owned and operated Samples clothing store on Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead.

He was well-known in the Swampscott community as an advocate and organizer on many local issues. Mr. Phillips often volunteered at My Brother’s Table, loved to play cribbage at the senior center, and was active at the J.C.C. in Marblehead.

He was the devoted husband of Elinore S. “Ellie” (Borkum) Miller; the beloved father of sons Joshua Miller and Gabriel and his wife Lisa Miller-Phillips; and the dear brother of Jeffrey and his wife Carol Phillips.

Services will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, on Tuesday, January 24 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907. For directions or to leave online condolences, visit www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.