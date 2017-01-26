Editorial: Women’s March a Blessing

Saturday was a beautiful day for the country as the Women’s March turned into a huge national event, a reminder of how much our system depends on the free exchange of ideas to make it function properly. Just as the Tea Party movement has been the most powerful force in our politics since 2010, the energy expressed on the streets of Washington and around the country on Saturday could evolve into a similar movement on the other side. We need more of this sort of activism.

Thomas Jefferson is credited with having said, “Dissent is the highest form of patriotism.” And although research suggests he probably didn’t say it, the quote gets our system exactly right. An engaged population is necessary to keep government on course. Left to their own devices, without a passionate population watching over, with wariness, the actions of Washington elites, those with proximity to the big pot of public gold are apt to dip their hands in too generously and too often, redirecting resources that should be serving the needs of citizens rather than those of special interests.

We have been looking at our politics and wondering what is wrong with, why it seems so ineffectual. We have been left frustrated and feeling that our system is hopelessly broken. Some suggest that the checks and balances make action too difficult. Others say it is money in politics that has turned the system sour. There’s also an argument that gerrymandering is the problem, that congressional districts have been too carefully designed to protect incumbents.

But really what we’ve been missing is a consistently engaged population, ready to yell and scream and hold their leaders hostage in order to get what they want. The economy may have slipped, incrementally, back into a “new normal” that looks acceptable to some, that looks like a real recovery on paper, but it’s a recovery that has left large swaths of the population feeling abandoned and ignored. The election in November represented a primal scream.

The new president, a remedy chosen because he seemed the only choice available, is a blustery, visceral vulgarity. He is an insult to the sensibilities of a nation that expects the tone and rhetoric and personal behavior of its leaders to match the ideals that are fundamental to a democratic society. But allegiance to proper tone has come to seem a trick to many – perhaps it is too easy for ordinary men and women with an unusual lust for power to adopt a sophisticated demeanor and shroud the reality of a disreputable character.

We might recall Bobby Kennedy rejecting the gross inequality he saw in the country during the 1968 election cycle. “This is not acceptable in the United States of America,” he would say with his odd nasal intensity, and you had the feeling the words came from someplace deep. Such palpable impatience has not been on display from recent presidents, whatever other positive attributes they may have displayed, nor in the players around them. Being in proximity to power seems enough to satisfy the souls of those who hold office today.

The primal scream of the right and frustrated working class voters took office on Friday. And Saturday we heard a similar sound from the left. Let both sides fully articulate their positions and keep the pressure on those who enjoy the fruits of our power in Washington. We may find that there’s nothing wrong with the system at all.