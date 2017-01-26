Feeding the Hungry



Volunteers for The Lynn Youth Health Alliance collected 25 boxes of food January 16 in a Martin Luther King Day effort. A local moving company, Two Men and a Truck of Boston, volunteered to deliver the donations to the Greater Boston Food Bank. They parked a moving truck outside of the Super Stop & Shop in Lynn while area residents dropped off donations. Shown above are volunteers Brianna Bardales, Aya Dabash, Sondos Dabash, Janessa Fernandez, Evelyn DeLeon, Judith Musema and Brenda Perez. DeLeon and Perez attend Lynn Classical High School while the other students attend Lynn English.