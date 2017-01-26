Rabbi B on North Shore 104.9



Former Shirat Hayam Rabbi Baruch HaLevi, who made Aliyah with his family about a year and a half ago, is now hosting a weekly radio show titled “The Way” on North Shore 104.9 in Beverly. He hosts the program live from his studio in Israel.

The show, which airs Sundays at noon, began as a half-hour but is slated for a surprise expansion sometime over the next several months. Rabbi B will start taking calls from listeners, at 1-800-370-1049, at the same time. In addition to listening on the fm dial the program can be streamed live at northshore1049.com.