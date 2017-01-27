Babies and Bagels at Andover’s Temple Emanuel

Cindy Bernstein

Special to the Journal

It was Monday morning, and four moms were socializing and enjoying bagels and coffee while their children were playing with toys, running around chewing on bagels.

Babies and Bagels at Temple Emanuel in Andover meets on Mondays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. during the school year. The Sisterhood sponsored program had its beginnings in 2009.

All of the women who attended said they joined to meet other Jewish women, and for their children, ages 1 month to 18 months, to meet other Jewish children.

“It is a laid back casual atmosphere with no pressure and is a great way to start the week,” explained Amy Rothstein who has led the group since September. Her 17-month-old son, Porter, has gone to Babies and Bagels since he was an infant.

Rothstein and her husband moved to Andover two years ago, and when her son was born she was looking for a Jewish community for both of them. At the time, she said she was focused on Porter’s nap schedule, but was willing to make an exception for a program with a connection to Judaism. “I love to be involved, meet new people and make friends for me and my son,” she said.

While Porter will be moving on to Toddler Time, a more structured program for older toddlers, and Chickadees, a drop off program at the Nursery School, Rothstein will still continue to lead the group next year with her baby daughter, due this spring.

When Rothstein joined, it was one and a half hours, with people coming and going. She shortened it to an hour. “It is more a group, this way,” she explained.

Right now, eight are signed up, but the participation varies week to week, and people often decide to come at the last minute. In the winter, it is harder to get the kids out, according to Rothstein.

Most of the moms work either flexible hours or are on maternity leave. Rothstein is a nurse at the Mass General. Making the effort to attend, which can be difficult, is a question of “life balances.” She says the program attracts the type of person who wants to be involved in their community.

The moms who attended Monday were very positive about the program, including newcomer Alyson D’Angelo of Tewksbury. While the other three children ranged from 17-18 months, D’Angelo was there with her 3-week old daughter Leah. As a new temple member, she wanted the time with other moms while on maternity leave. A manager of business analytics, D’Angelo learned about the group from the Temple bulletin.

Kim Rainen, who has lived in Andover for four years, brought her 17 month-old son, Avi. She said she was friends with Amy who told her about the group. In addition to the Jewish component, Rainen said, “We both like it, and everyone is really nice. We come to hangout, have a nice time. While Avi plays, I talk to other moms.” Rainen works full-time as a lawyer, but explained her schedule is flexible enough to allow her to be there on Monday mornings.

Davita Block lives in North Andover but grew up in the large Jewish community of Sharon. Block, along with her 16 month old daughter Sage, started attending the group at the same time as Rothstein. She met with Rabbi Goldstein, when she was new to town, who told her about the program. Working part-time as a librarian in North Andover also allows her the flexibility to attend the program.

Rothstein explained that there is no maximum number for the group, as the moms and their babies and toddlers meet in the large multi-purpose room. It was much more infant-oriented when she initially joined, but now that most are toddlers, there is plenty of space for them to run around.

She said she would like to get the word out more in order to grow the number of families involved. She sees moms, dads and nannies dropping off their kids at pre-school, carrying infant seats, and will sometimes approach them to help spread the word. The cost for Babies and Bagels is $20 a year which includes, coffee, bagels and cream cheese. Although Rothstein is a Sisterhood member, there is no requirement to join Sisterhood, the Temple or even to be Jewish, she explained. The program is open to moms, dads and caretakers.