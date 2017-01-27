Daughters of the Shtetl

Herbert Belkin

Special to the Journal

At the turn of the twentieth century, over two million Jews exchanged the poverty of life in Russia for the poverty of life in America. They accepted poverty in America because this country offered them liberating opportunity, freedom and, best of all, escape from the murderous pogroms that were savaging their lives in Russia. For the daughters of these immigrant Jewish families, America held the promise of something denied them in the old country – an education. In Russia, education was for their brothers, not for them. Along with an education, America also held the enticing promise of independence unheard of in the shtetl, as well as marriage based on romantic love, not arranged by parents.

All of this America offered, but it was just as necessary for Jewish daughters to find jobs here to help support their families as it was in Russia. The work they found was in the needle trades. Between 1899 and 1910, 64% of all Jewish immigrants went to work in the ready-to-wear clothing industry. Most had some experience as seamstresses or tailors, and their needle skills were needed in the burgeoning clothing industry. The jobs for making ladies shirtwaists, skirts and cloaks, and men’s suits were open, and young Jewish women were eager to fill them.

But where were these young women to work? This country offered two distinct professional environments for Jewish workers in the clothing industry: the small “contractor” shops with less than 30 employees or the more modern clothing factories with hundreds of employees. The contractor shops remained similar to their Russian counterparts – dirty and poorly lit with workers tightly packed together, toiling for long hours for low pay. Ten-hour days, six days a week was the norm. But for young Jewish girls off the boat these shops offered the same paternalistic environment they were accustomed to in Russia. These Jewish-owned shops also allowed them to keep Shabbat and the Jewish holidays, important to those who wanted to maintain their ties to Judaism. These contractor shops provided a family setting with everyone’s personal circumstances known to everybody else. To offset these advantages, the contractor shops were susceptible to layoffs due to the seasonable pattern of the clothing industry, and there was little chance for advancement.

At first glance, the large industrial clothing factories did not offer much more to Jewish workers. These factories used the latest industrial techniques to speed their production lines. Instead of the skill set of seamstresses that could sew an entire garment, the production of a garment was reduced to simple, repetitive jobs that had one worker sew buttonholes, another set sleeves and yet another sew on collars. Workers were seated in closely packed production lines hovering over their sewing machines and constantly pushed by supervisors to work faster. These large factories also required six days a week of work, but offered no exception for Shabbat. Despite this, young Jewish women preferred working there rather than in contractor shops. The reason was the lesson they got in Americanization.

The factory workforce was comprised of mostly Jewish, but some Italian, women who had been in America for years and taught the younger workers about the social, entertainment and consumer freedom to be found here. For Jewish girls just out of restrictive shtetl life, the most important lesson they learned was how men and women socialized in America. This informal education was a school of socialization that gave them an understanding of what they could expect and what kind of life was open to them in America. The hours were long and the pay low, but daughters of the shtetl learned to be Americans there.

Working to help support their families by turning over their pay to their mothers proved to be empowering for young Jewish women. Young Jewish women had an awakening about their roles in their families and in the workplace. Their subordinate role under Orthodox Judaism and shtetl paternalism gave way to grudging respect, as young Jewish women became wage-earners. Former daughters of the shtetl discovered that they had a voice and new-found power in their social and work lives. In less than ten years after arriving in America these young women realized they no longer had to accept long hours, low pay and horrendous working conditions. The tools of militant unionism were within their grasp. Jewish women exerted their right for a better life by leading the union movement to force change in the women’s garment industry and, at the same time, joined the ranks of American feminism.

Herbert Belkin is a Jewish historian who writes and lectures on the epic events of the last 200 years of Jewish history. Herb can be reached at beachbluff1@verizon.net.