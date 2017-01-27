Merit Fights Race in ‘Hidden Figures’

Jane Hanser

Special to the Journal

The film “Hidden Figures,” directed by Theodore Melfi, brings us the true story of America’s zeal to put a man into space juxtaposed against the remarkable but unknown story of three black American women whose mathematical, scientific, computing and engineering genius made it possible – in an era of Jim Crow laws – for NASA to launch a man into space and bring him safely home.

Nineteen-fifties America’s national fervor to achieve new heights in science and technology was driven by Russia’s launch of the unmanned Sputnik in 1957 and, shortly after, a payload with a dog. The NACA (forerunner of NASA) Langley Research Center, in Hampton Virginia, was the hub of this development. This was also the America of the Jim Crow laws which were firmly in place in Hampton where, at the same time, three black women, Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer) and Katherine Johnson (Tariji Henson) were employed at Langley as human computers. Margot Lee Shetterly, who authored the book of the same name upon which the film was based, grew up in a Langley family of mathematicians and chose these three women plus one other as the subjects of her book.

These women, and hundreds of other computers of their race (although the movie depicted a much smaller group), were also kept segregated at the West Area Computing Center, an area set aside specifically for “colored.” The set design was as close to the actual NASA setting as possible, from the office of the NASA director Al Harrison (Kevin Costner), down to the “colored women” bathroom sign, the “colored” water fountains and the “colored” only books of the public library. But NASA had something else – it was a meritocracy and it wanted to win the space race – and all three women had something unique: They were proud, loved and excelled at the highest levels of mathematics, knew their worth and wanted to contribute to the space effort.

They also had the good fortune of working for NASA directors (embodied in this movie as one director, in one of Kevin Costner’s finest roles) who had a goal and a mission they were determined to achieve which, in this case, meant breaking the color barrier. The sparkling Mary Jackson’s lucky break came at the hands of the white male (presented in the film as a Holocaust survivor) Karl Zielinski (Olek Krupa), based on her real life mentor Kazimierz “Kaz” Czarnecki, who realized Mary’s talent and encouraged her to obtain an advanced degree in Engineering, a challenge since advanced engineering was only offered in all-white college classes, which she would need to petition the court to attend. The mathematical and analytic geometry wizard Katherine Johnson was recognized by John Glenn, who insisted that he fly into orbit on Friendship 7 only if her manual calculations of the trajectory for the flight and landing matched exactly those of the machine computer.

With a lively pace, and magnificently scored by Pharrel Williams (who himself grew up in Hampton but knowing nothing of this story), truth and heart radiate from this not-to-be-missed film, even given that some characters such as Al Harrison and engineer Paul Stafford (Jim Parsons) are composites and timelines (such as the timing of Friendship 7’s lift-off and Katherine Johnson’s calculations) are compressed for the sake of the dramatic arc. Those of us who kept our eyes glued to the TV set as first Alan Shepherd then John Glenn forged a path into space, to those who now take manned space flights for granted, will all be astonished to finally see this hidden side of American history revealed.

History can be explained, according to some, by the impact of great persons, highly influential individuals, who make a decisive impact on events; it can also be explained that great persons are the products of their societies. “Hidden Figures” demonstrates the power of both.