Twenty-Somethings in Israel

Teddy Weinberger

Special to the Journal

The Great Recession of 2008 broke what was once a taboo for American youth: moving back in with your parents after college. Now that the American economy is picking up, I imagine that some of the old stigmas against living at home will start to return. In Israel, it continues to be normal to live with your parents at any number of junctures in your twenties: during army service (on Sabbaths, holidays, and vacations), while working at odd jobs to earn money for the traditional post-army trek (which may extend to a year and more), during your university years if you live within commuting distance of the school, and during the accreditation and/or search period before you land your first full-time job in your profession. Twenty-somethings are thus often engaged in a kind of ebb and flow: sometimes staying with parents, and sometimes (when everyone gets on everyone’s nerves) not. Indeed, a question that rarely gets asked in America (because the answer is usually obvious) is often pertinent for middle-aged Israeli parents: Whom do you have at home now?

Of course, Israel being a very small country, even when your children move out, they don’t go very far. A majority of Israel’s population lives within about an hour’s drive of each other in the greater metropolitan areas of Israel’s two largest cities: Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Unlike in America, where visits by adult children sometimes only occur semi-annually, home visits in Israel are within the realm of serious consideration every Shabbat.

For parents, however, it’s often feast or famine: if your adult children enjoy each other’s company, then they will want to synchronize their visits with those of their siblings. No one wants to be stuck home alone with Mom and Dad, God forbid.

For young married couples, the possibility for home visits doubles. There are young couples, hardly ever at home for Shabbat, visiting each side of the family in rotation. This is even more the case on major Jewish holidays. In Israel, it can happen that a family where the couple is already in its forties has yet to make a single Passover Seder in their home – they always go to the grandparents. I’m not sure that such a situation is ideal.

Sarah and I, living in Atlanta in our mid-twenties, had to rely on ourselves and our (very warm and hospitable) community for Shabbat and holiday company. It was a wonderful experience hosting and being hosted by people of all ages. We quickly learned how to make guests feel at home and how to be good guests ourselves, and we grew a lot in the process, individually and as a couple.

I am happy to say that talk of married children is no longer in the theoretical realm for Sarah and me. Last month our son Elie became engaged to Hadar and the wedding is set for March 26. At this point, if you keep track of my unfolding family saga, you may be saying to yourself: Isn’t Elie at 22 the youngest child and isn’t he still in the army? The answer to both questions is “yes.” Elie has indeed leaped ahead of all of his siblings, in part because he is our most traditionally religious child (he and Hadar believe in complete physical abstinence before marriage). And Elie, like several of the other religious young men in his army unit, will be a married soldier for a while.

Given that Sarah and I will now be competing with Hadar’s family, we are not expecting to see the young couple every week. Every other week will also be okay.

Teddy Weinberger writes from Israel.