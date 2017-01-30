Basil E. Rubin

Basil E. Rubin of Framingham, formerly of Marblehead, passed away on January 26, 2017. He was 91 years old.

For forty years, Basil was the beloved husband of the late Mildred (Swartz) Rubin. He was the devoted and loving father of Alane S. Rubin of Boston and Dana R. Sallee and her husband and favorite son-in-law, Richard B. Sallee of Framingham. He was the cherished Poppa of Maxwell Rubin Sallee.

Basil served in the United States Navy, Pacific Theater, during World War II as a signalman aboard the U.S.S. Donaldson. Well into his eighties, his most rewarding occupation was that of a crossing guard in Marblehead. He was a proud member of the Democratic Party. He graduated from Winthrop High School Class of 1942 and Suffolk University.

We would like to thank the staff of the Carlyle House and Brookhaven Hospice for their loving care of our father.

Services were held at Levine Chapels, Brookline on January 29. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, www.wiesenthal.com, or Brookhaven Hospice, www.brookhavenhospice.com.