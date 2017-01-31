Beverly (Giesser) Rutstein

Beverly (Giesser) Rutstein passed away on January 29, 2017. She was 103 years old.

Born in Chelsea on February 26, 1913, she later moved to Marblehead, and then lived in Florida and Revere. Beverly was married for 64 years to the late Walter Rutstein. She is survived by her loving daughter Elinor Gershman of Marblehead, her daughter-in-law Barbara Rutstein of Medford, and was predeceased by her son Frank “Buzz” Rutstein. She was the cherished grandmother of Heidi Rutstein DiLeo (Dennis), Laura Gershman, Adam Rutstein (Jennifer), and Andrew Gershman (Amy). She was the great-grandmother of William, Sophie, Eve, Emma and Lindsay. Beverly was the daughter of the late Lena and Isaac Giesser, and the sister of Dorothy Tuck, David Giesser and Rose Jacobs, all deceased.

Beverly worked for many years in various clerical positions to help support her family. She was the consummate homemaker, a superb cook and baker who enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Her love of fashion led her to design and sell a line of women’s and children’s aprons. She enjoyed playing cribbage, canasta, mahjong and bingo. She loved music, old movies, TV, and especially chocolate.

Her family extends its sincere appreciation to her many devoted caretakers at Grosvenor Park Health Center.

Graveside services were held on January 31. Donations in her memory may be made to Grosvenor Park Activities Department, 7 Loring Hills Ave., Salem, MA 01970, or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, visit www.goldmanfc.com.