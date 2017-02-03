Eileene G. Wise

Eileene G. Wise, 90 – late of Peabody, Danvers and Wellington, Fla. Passed away peacefully on January 28, 2017 at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

She was the wife of the late Raphael Wise; Eileen and Raphael were married for 54 years. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Roberta Janian of Danvers; daughter-in-law Christine Wise of Danvers; her grandsons and their wives Andrew and Lauren Janian of N.Y.C., Mark and Kathryn Janian of Aspen, Colo.; and great-granddaughters Rya and Charlotte Janian. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son David Wise and her brother Wally Greenfield.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Eileene’s memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home 165 Captain’s Row, Chelsea, MA 02150, or by visiting their website www.chelseajewish.org/donate/ (Stanetsky-Hymanson)