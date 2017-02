Rabbi Nathan M. Landman

Rabbi Nathan M. Landman, 87 – late of North Andover. Died on January 25, 2017.

Husband of Libby (Geller) Lynch Landman. Father of Nathaniel Landman of St. Peters, Mo. Stepfather of Priscilla Lynch of Indianapolis, Ind., Jonathan Lynch of Albuquerque, N.M., and Andrew Lynch of Chelmsford. “Saba” Grandfather of Joshua, Chelsea and Hayley Landman, and Rachel, Natasha and Alexa Lynch. Brother of Louis Landman. Uncle of Daniel, Lawrence, Benjamin and Naomi Landman. (Goldman)