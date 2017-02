Grace Hasenbush

Grace Hasenbush, 103 – late of Newton. Died on February 5, 2017.

Wife of the late Dr. Lee Hasenbush. Mother of Henry Hasenbush and his wife Corrie Trattner-Hasenbush, and of the wife of the late Joseph Hasenbush, Abbe-Ann Hasenbush. Grandmother of Amira Hasenbush and her husband Nate Looney, and Lorisa Hasenbush Levi and her husband Dr. Samuel Levi. Great-grandmother of Tiferet, Bracha and Yehuda Levi. (Levine)