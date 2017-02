Joyce C. (Widisky) Post

Joyce C. (Widisky) Post, 75 – late of Malden. Died on January 31, 2017.

Wife of the late John W. Post. Mother of Cary Silverstein and his partner Suzanne Heffernan and the late Lisa Post. Grandmother of Alyssa Silverstein, Robert, Steven and Tanner Heffernan. Great-grandmother of Asher Heffernan. Sister of Irving Widisky and Phyllis Zommer. (Goldman)