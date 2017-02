Lillian Bivetsky

Lillian Bivetsky, 96 – late of Lawrence. Died on February 2, 2017.

Daughter of the late Jack and Annie (Pinsky) Bivetsky. Sister of the late Sam Bivetsky and Helen Derouin. Aunt of Norman Derouin, and her great-aunt of Leyna Derouin Loechner and her great-great-nephew of Clark Loechner. (Goldman)